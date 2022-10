Lee Dossett, MD, will become chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 6 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Dossett joined the 434-bed academic medical center in 2009 and has served in a number of leadership roles, including as chair of the department of medicine and president of the medical staff.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.