Tower Health hospital names VP of operations

Tower Health's Reading (Pa.) Hospital has named Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, its vice president of operations.

Dr. Kleinschmidt joined Reading Hospital in 2018, most recently serving as its senior director of support services, according to a Sept. 30 release shared with Becker's.

In his new role, Dr. Kleinschmidt will focus on the hospital's cancer center and oncology services, central transport, inpatient and ambulatory pharmacy services, 340B program expansion, environmental services, security and biomedical engineering, according to the release.

Tower Health is based in West Reading, Pa.