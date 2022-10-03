Northwell Health taps Sandra Lindsay as vice president of public health advocacy

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Sandra Lindsay, RN, as its vice president of public health advocacy, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 3.

Dr. Lindsay spent 29 years in nursing, most recently serving as director of nursing critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. After serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the first American to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.

She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom July 7. Her medical scrubs, vaccination card and the badge she wore the day of her vaccination are on display at the Smithsonian's COVID-19 exhibit.

"Sandra Lindsay is an amazing profile in leadership and compassion, someone who exemplifies the best of the American experience and the values of this health system," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell, said in a statement. "I'm grateful for Sandra's willingness to serve as an example for her own team members as the first person at Northwell to get vaccinated and then to continue to advocate for vaccines — and vaccine equity — at every turn, including at the United Nations and the White House. It's clear Sandra is destined to serve as a public health advocate and excited to elevate her to this role."