Northwell nurse to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a nurse who made history as the first American vaccinated against COVID-19, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House said July 1.

Ms. Lindsay is a critical care nurse and intensive care unit director at New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. On Dec. 14, 2020, she became the first American to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms. Lindsay has said her goal was not to become the first person to receive a vaccine but to lead by example and help expel lingering skepticism about the vaccine seen even in some of her own staff members.

Ms. Lindsay is one of 17 people to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year. The awards will be presented July 7 at the White House.