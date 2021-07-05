Why this nurse's scrubs are heading to the Smithsonian

A critical care nurse's scrubs are getting a new home at the Smithsonian Museum of American History to commemorate her role in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, CBS News reported.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse and intensive care unit director at New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was the first American to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14.

Her medical scrubs, vaccination card and the badge she wore the day of her vaccination will all be on display at the Smithsonian's COVID-19 exhibit.

Ms. Lindsay, who immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 18, also received the Outstanding American by Choice award from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The award recognizes naturalized citizens who've made significant contributions to the U.S., President Joe Biden said during a July 2 ceremony.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center is part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.