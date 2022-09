Martin Chaney, MD, has been named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health after serving in an interim capacity twice, The Daily Herald reported Sept. 30.

Dr. Chaney served the system as interim CEO after Alan Watson retired in September 2021, and again when his replacement, Davin Turner, DO, resigned in August.

Dr. Chaney also served as chief medical officer during his time as interim CEO, the newspaper reported.