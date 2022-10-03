Aspirus Health names Brian Kief president of 2 divisions

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health named Brian Kief president of its South and Southwest divisions.

Mr. Kief has served as interim president of the health system's Southwest division since joining Aspirus in April, according to an Oct. 3 news release. Mr. Kief has held a variety of healthcare leadership roles throughout his career but most recently served as a sales manager for a lumber company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Kief will oversee Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.-based Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Portage, Wis.-based Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital along with their associated clinics, the release said.