Hermitage, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center has named Charlie Boyd COO effective Oct. 10, the Wilson Post reported Sept. 30.

Mr. Boyd has more than 10 years of healthcare leadership experience. He most recently served as vice president of operations at Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he spearheaded the addition of an emergency transport service.

The TriStar Division is an affiliate of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.