Dr. Hilary Rockwell to transition into Avera Queen of Peace CEO role

Hilary Rockwell, MD, has been selected as the next regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace, part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 5.

Dr. Rockwell, an emergency medicine physician, is chief medical officer of Avera Queen of Peace. She will assume her new role July 1 in Mitchell, S.D., succeeding Doug Ekeren, according to the release.

Mr. Ekeren has been serving as regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace, as well as regional president and CEO of the Avera Sacred Heart region in Yankton, S.D. He will continue to lead Avera Sacred Heart.

The Avera Queen of Peace region includes Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Avera De Smet (S.D.) Memorial Hospital, Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, S.D., and Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs, S.D.