Baptist Health South Florida taps Bo Boulenger as CEO

Bo Boulenger was named president and CEO of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

Mr. Boulenger, who most recently served as president and COO, took the helm Oct. 1, according to a news release. He succeeds Brian Keeley, who retired after 50 years of service.

Mr. Boulenger began his tenure at Baptist Health in 1985, when he joined South Miami Hospital, according to the release. He also served as CEO of Homestead Hospital, and as CEO of Baptist Hospital, before becoming president and COO of Baptist Health.

Additionally, Baptist Health named Jay Hershoff as board chair of the organization's board of trustees.

Mr. Hershoff is an attorney with Hershoff, Lupino and Yagel, a law firm with offices in Tavernier, Fla., and Miami. He has served as a Baptist Health board member for more than 23 years, according to the release.

Baptist Health is a 12-hospital health system with about 26,000 employees.