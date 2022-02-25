16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 18:

1. Tina Burch, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

2. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

3. Terese Farhat was named senior vice president and general counsel at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

4. Diane Chase is retiring as vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.

5. Thomas Lanni Jr. was named president of Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Mich.) and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe (Mich.).

6. Amy Hart was named CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minn.

7. Cristina Thomas was appointed interim CIO of Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

8. Joshua Deere, MD, was named interim CMO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

9. Kelly Pearce, BSN, RN, was named CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.

10. Jeanette Pennick, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland (Texas).

11. Davin Turner, DO, was named CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn.

12. Christina Bowen, MD, was named chief well-being officer at Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health.

13. Ken Hendren was named CFO of Stephens County Hospital in Toccoa, Ga.

14. Michael Layfield was named interim CEO of Coupeville, Wash.-based Whidbey Health.

15. Mike Lieb was named interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M.



16. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. She also serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan.