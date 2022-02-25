Vidant Health names 1st well-being officer

Greenville, N.C-based Vidant Health has selected Christina Bowen, MD, to serve as its inaugural chief well-being officer.

Dr. Bowen is responsible for leading the organization's well-being and resilience initiatives for team members and providers, according to a Feb. 24 news release. In addition to her new role, which began Jan. 1, Dr. Bowen will continue serving as an integrative medicine physician with Vidant Medical Group and as medical director of the Center for Healthy Living at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, N.C.

Dr. Bowen earned her medical degree from East Carolina University in Greenville.