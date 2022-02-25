Washington hospital selects interim replacement after CEO fired

The board of Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth has selected Michael Layfield as interim CEO, according to a Feb. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

The board selected hospital management firm HealthTechS3 as WhidbeyHealth's partnered management services provider. Pending board appointment, HealthTechS3 will position Mr. Layfield as interim CEO beginning next week, replacing Ron Telles, the hospital said.

The board ended its contract with Mr. Telles, who was the target of a no-confidence vote by medical staff in late January. Mr. Telles agreed to continue serving as CEO until the board selected an interim replacement.

Mr. Layfield has more than 35 years of healthcare experience. He has served as regional vice president, CEO and CFO at nonprofit and for-profit hospitals, according to WhidbeyHealth.

"The board and I are confident that HealthTech is the right partnership to help turn around the district's financial position," Ron Wallin, board president, said in the news release.

The firing of Mr. Telles came amid a restructuring at WhidbeyHealth, which is facing financial challenges. The hospital's chief nursing officer, CIO, chief human resources officer and chief quality officer were also fired earlier in February.