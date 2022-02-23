Altru Health president abruptly exits as new leaders join

Altru Health System is changing its leadership team, with moves that include the abrupt departure of the Grand Forks, N.D.-based system's president.

Altru Health System's board said President Steven Weiser, MD, is out, effective immediately.

"This decision has been made in the best interest of the organization," Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru Health System's board, said in a Feb. 22 news release. "We thank Dr. Weiser for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The health system said it will not immediately fill the president role to allow thoughtful review of the position. When asked if Dr. Weiser's exit was voluntary, a system spokesperson told the Grand Forks Herald it was the board's decision.

The board said Joshua Deere, MD, is joining the leadership team as interim CMO, and Todd Forkel will join Altru as CEO on Feb. 28. Mr. Forkel was appointed CEO in January.

Dr. Weiser's departure is not related to Mr. Forkel assuming the CEO role, a system spokesperson told the Grand Forks Herald.

Dr. Weiser, who took on additional leadership responsibilities in 2020 with the departures of system CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan, was recently named chair of the North Dakota Hospital Association. With his departure from Altru, Dr. Weiser will no longer be able to serve in that position, according to KFGO.