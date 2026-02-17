Albany Med CEO leans into controllable growth

Daniel Pickett III is about 60 days into his role as president and CEO of Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System, bringing more than a decade of governance experience at nonprofit institutions to the position.

In a conversation with Becker’s, Mr. Pickett reflected on joining the system at a pivotal moment, as Albany Med advances First Choice 2030 — a long-term strategy focused on quality, clinical excellence, access and academic growth — amid shifting federal healthcare policy. He discussed the importance of supporting rural and urban communities and continuing capital and clinical investments regardless of policy changes.

Mr. Pickett previously served as chair of the system board beginning in July 2025 and as a board member since 2012. In his new role, he leads the system’s long-term strategy alongside its leadership team, with Raimundo Archibold Jr. now serving as chair of the board.

Amid industrywide concerns over federal policy — including Medicaid funding cuts enacted under H.R. 1 — Mr. Pickett said the system closely monitors how decisions at the federal level will flow through the state and ultimately affect care delivery.

“We operate in a market with substantial government payers and substantial Medicaid in our hospitals,” he said. “It’s important that federal policy, and how it flows down to the state level, puts us in a position to continue offering the care required for those populations, including really vulnerable populations.”

Because Albany Med’s footprint spans both rural and urban communities, he said policies that support rural hospitals and preserve Medicaid eligibility will be critical.

“Coverage in general is a big concern,” Mr. Pickett said. “The more we can keep the people who need our care covered, and not end up with a swelling uninsured population, the better. Eligibility is going to be important so we can have continuity for the people who count on us.”

Still, he emphasized that advocacy cannot consume leadership attention.

“I’m 60 days in, listening and learning,” he said. “There’s a lot we can’t control right now. We’ll continue to support other systems that share our concerns about the headwinds we face and work with our government relations team. But the focus has really been on the things that aren’t going to change, regardless of policy.”

Those priorities include executing on First Choice 2030, strengthening leadership, advancing capital projects and deepening clinical integration across the system.

In his first two months, Mr. Pickett brought in three senior executives — Tony James, Gregg Meyer, MD, and Steven M. Frisch, MD — to strengthen system integration, quality and operational performance.

Mr. James, formerly senior vice president of clinical mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and network development for Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, was named executive vice president of strategy, transformation and corporate development at Albany Med.

Dr. Meyer, who most recently led the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ response to Dallas-based Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy, was appointed senior clinical and strategic advisor. His prior roles include chief clinical officer at both Mass General Brigham and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock, as well as director of the Center for Quality Improvement and Patient Safety at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Dr. Frisch, a longtime leader within Albany Med, returned as senior strategic advisor after previously serving as senior executive vice president for the integrated delivery system.

“It was a focus on the ‘who’ before the ‘what,'” Mr. Pickett said.

The system is also moving forward with several major capital projects.

Albany Medical Center Hospital, the system’s level 1 trauma center, is undergoing a $25 million emergency department expansion to address capacity demands. In Glens Falls, N.Y., the system is expanding the emergency department at Glens Falls Hospital, which serves a broad regional footprint. In Hudson, N.Y., Columbia Memorial Health is building a large ambulatory surgery center to expand outpatient access.

“That allows us to meet outpatient needs locally while being only 30 minutes from our academic medical center, giving that community access to specialist coverage,” Mr. Pickett said.

Beyond construction projects, Albany Med is focused on advancing systemwide service lines in areas of strength.

“With Dr. Meyer [in his new role], we’re looking at important service lines where we have strong capability. That includes oncology, cardiovascular services and neuroscience. We’re investing in those areas systemwide,” Mr. Pickett said.

The system is also prioritizing behavioral health integration across markets, from inpatient to outpatient settings.

“That will be another focus area for an integrated systemwide offering so we can deliver care to everyone who depends on us,” he said.