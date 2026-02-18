NIH director named acting CDC chief amid leadership shake-ups

Jay Bhattacharya, MD, director of the National Institutes of Health, has been appointed acting director of the CDC, effective Feb. 18, an administration official confirmed to Becker’s.

He will lead the CDC while continuing to serve as NIH director until President Donald Trump nominates a permanent CDC director.

The appointment comes amid broader leadership changes at HHS. Jim O’Neill, who had served as acting CDC director since August following the ouster of Susan Monarez, PhD, is planning to leave his role. HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart also plans to exit. Both have been offered other positions within the administration.

The CDC has seen additional turnover in recent months. Four senior officials resigned after Dr. Monarez’s departure. In December, Martin Kulldorff, PhD, stepped down as chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made several new appointments across the department, including naming Chris Klomp chief counselor at HHS. A White House official told Politico the personnel changes are aimed at advancing the administration’s health policy priorities ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.