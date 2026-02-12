RFK Jr. adds to his HHS leadership team

By: Madeline Ashley

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has added four leaders to his management team. 

Chris Klomp, CMS deputy administrator and director, will serve as chief counselor at HHS, overseeing all operations of the department, according to a Feb. 12 news release shared with Becker’s

Kyle Dimantas, FDA deputy commissioner for human foods, and Grace Graham, FDA deputy commissioner for policy, legislation and internal affairs, have been named senior counselors for the FDA.

John Brooks, CMS deputy administrator and chief policy and regulatory officer, has also been named senior counselor for CMS. 

All four employees will maintain their existing roles, in addition to their new positions with Mr. Kennedy. 

“I am proud to elevate battle-tested, principled leaders onto my immediate team — individuals with the courage and experience to help us move faster and go further as we work to Make America Healthy Again,” Mr. Kennedy said in the release.

