Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health has named Davin Turner, DO, its new CEO.

Dr. Turner brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role, the health system said in a Feb. 24 news release.

Most recently, he served as president and CMO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care Medical Center. Dr. Turner also was president and CMO of Mosaic Life Care Clinic.