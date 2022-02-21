New York hospital chief nursing officer to retire after 40-year career

Diane Chase is retiring as vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer of Community Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.

Ms. Chase, who began her career in 1982 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y., joined Community Memorial Hospital 33 years ago. She has served as the hospital's CNO since 2021.

"Diane has served Community Memorial and the Hamilton community with the utmost skill, dedication, and commitment," Community Memorial Hospital President and CEO Jeffrey Coakley said in a Feb. 16 news release. "On behalf of our Hospital Board of Directors and our entire team, I thank her for her service and wish her all the best in her retirement."