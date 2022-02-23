Prime hospital in Missouri names new CEO

Kelly Pearce, BSN, RN, has been named CEO of Prime Healthcare's St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.

"I believe that I'm stepping into this role at a very exciting time," Mr. Pearce said in a Feb. 21 news release. "I'm confident that together we can push through the remaining stages of the pandemic and set our focus on how we best serve the community with exceptional healthcare moving forward. I'm humbled and excited to join the St. Mary's team and look forward to leading our team to further success."

Mr. Pearce previously served as vice president of hospital operations at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. He also was vice president of hospital operations at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Fenton (Mo.).

Prime operates 45 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient locations across 14 states.