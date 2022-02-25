CEO to leave Detroit Medical Center hospital

Daniel Jackson is leaving his role of CEO at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit, a Detroit Medical Center spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The spokesperson, Jason Barczy, said Mr. Jackson is leaving the organization for personal reasons. His last day will be Feb. 28.



Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, who serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan, will become interim CEO at Sinai-Grace. ​

DMC selected Mr. Jackson as CEO of Sinai-Grace in September 2019.

Before joining Detroit Medical Center, he served as vice president of administration at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point, Ga.

DMC is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.