HCA Houston Healthcare hospital taps new chief nursing officer

HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland (Texas) has appointed Jeanette Pennick, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Ms. Pennick assumed the role Jan. 1 after serving as interim chief nursing officer since September 2021. Before that, she served as the hospital's director of emergency services.

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland, Ms. Pennick was a critical care nurse, educator and nursing leader at three Houston healthcare systems.