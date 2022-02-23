HCA Houston Healthcare hospital taps new chief nursing officer

HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland (Texas) has appointed Jeanette Pennick, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a Feb. 23 news release. 

Ms. Pennick assumed the role Jan. 1 after serving as interim chief nursing officer since September 2021. Before that, she served as the hospital's director of emergency services.  

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland, Ms. Pennick was a critical care nurse, educator and nursing leader at three Houston healthcare systems.

