Tenet hospital names new chief nursing officer

Dallas-based Tenet's Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) has appointed Tina Burch, BSN, its new chief nursing officer. 

Effective Feb. 14, Ms. Burch assumed responsibility for all nursing and designated patient care functions at the hospital, according to a news release. She had been serving as interim chief nursing officer since May 2021.

In addition to her interim chief nursing officer responsibilities, Ms. Burch had also been serving as director of clinical quality improvement/patient safety, sepsis coordinator, stroke coordinator and dialysis coordinator. The nursing leader has been with Doctors Hospital of Manteca for 30 years. 

