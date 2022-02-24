New Mexico hospital CEO to depart; new interim CFO to begin

Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center is negotiating the departure of Kathleen Cahill as CEO of the county-owned facility, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

"We want to thank Kathleen for all of her hard work over the past several months, and wish her all success in the future," a hospital statement said.

No reason was given for her departure.

The Gila Regional Governing Board appointed Ms. Cahill CEO of the hospital in December based on the recommendation of hospital management firm HealthTechS3, according to the Silver City Daily Press.

In the short term, Mike Lieb, regional vice president for HealthTechS3, will serve as acting/interim CEO of the hospital, he said in the hospital statement. Mr. Lieb said the firm will identify a longer-term interim CEO over the next several weeks.

Additionally, Greg Brickner is finishing up his tenure as interim CFO.

"He has done a remarkable job. In his place we are fortunate to have as interim CFO, Paul Rogers. Paul has held a number of interim CFO positions for HealthTechS3 over the recent years," Mr. Lieb said.

"GRMC has undergone massive change over the past year and a half; most of it extremely positive," Mr. Lieb added. "The growth and strength the team here has provided will continue to carry this hospital forward for years to come. Make no mistake, there is lots of work yet to be done, and we will need the help of everyone as we go forward. I ask for your patience, enthusiasm and support in the coming months."

The leadership changes come after county commissioners contracted with HealthTechS3 in 2020 to help the hospital conduct a financial turnaround.