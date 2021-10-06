New Mexico hospital to get new CEO, CFO

Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., is aiming to have a new CEO and CFO in place by the end of the year, according to the Silver City Daily Press.

The hospital contracted with consulting firm HealthTechS3 in 2020 to help it conduct a financial turnaround. HealthTechS3 consultant and executive recruiter Michael Lieb said the hospital's search for a permanent CEO and CFO should be completed soon, with the goal of filling both positions by the end of December.

Under the management of HealthTechS3, the hospital is developing a new strategic plan and exploring ways to improve coding and support revenue cycle staff, according to the report.



The search for new leadership comes after allegations that former executives misrepresented the hospital's finances. An audit requested by the hospital's governing board found that oversight and management issues contributed to the hospital's financial woes.