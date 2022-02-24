Beaumont execs depart as others are promoted

Two leaders at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health have been promoted as three others plan to leave the health system.

Beaumont senior vice president and general counsel Jane Jordan is leaving the health system April 1. Terese Farhat, who joined Beaumont 17 years ago, will fill the role of senior vice president and general counsel. She currently serves as chief counsel of operations for Beaumont.

Hans Keil, senior vice president of information services, is leaving Beaumont on May 1 to pursue new opportunities.

Diane Roth, interim senior vice president of finance at Beaumont, is retiring May 6. The health system said a search is underway to permanently fill the role.

Thomas Lanni Jr., who joined Beaumont in 2007, was promoted to president of Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Mich.) and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe (Mich.). Mr. Lanni, who currently serves as COO of the system's hospital in Dearborn, Mich., will step into his new role April 1.



The leadership changes were announced less than a month after Beaumont merged with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health. The two organizations created a new health system with 22 hospitals.