13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 4.

1.Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, was named vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS Hospitals.

2.Kim Hodgkinson was selected as senior vice president and CFO for Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

3. Stephanie Conners will serve as Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System's next president and CEO.

4. Rosland Fisher McLeod will serve as senior vice president of legal and public affairs, and chief legal officer of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, effective Sept. 6.

5. Melissa McHugh Short, RN, was appointed as chief nursing officer at Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center.

6. Shauna Gulley, MD, was named group president for the physician enterprise at Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

7. Sherron Rogers was named the new CFO at St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

8. Laurie Sicaeros was named chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean at Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare.

9. Shelly Brown, MSN, RN, will serve as the new director of information systems at Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System.

10. Michelle Trupp was selected to be chief operating officer at West Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital.

11. Joyce Sackey, MD, was named Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine's inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective Sept. 1.

12. Jennifer Young was named the new CEO of Haleyville, Ala.-based Lakeland Community Hospital.

13. Jessica Winkler will serve as the new chief nursing officer at Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital.