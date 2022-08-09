Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital names Sherron Rogers CFO

Sherron Rogers has been named St. Petersburg, Fla.-based John Hopkins All Children's Hospital's new CFO.

Prior to John Hopkins, Ms. Rogers served as CFO and chief strategy officer for Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health. She was formerly its vice president of business development, operational excellence and strategy.

During her time with Eskenazi Health, Ms. Rogers improved its call center by driving call abandonment rates below 5 percent with a focus on team engagement and customer prioritization.

Ms. Rogers also acted as vice president and transformation officer for Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health-owned Riley Hospital for Children.