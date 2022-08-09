Centura Health promotes 2 leaders

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named two physicians to leadership positions, including the health system's first chief transformation officer.

Scott Lichtenberger, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief transformation officer. In this new role, Dr. Lichtenberger will help the health system achieve its goals outlined in its 2025 strategic plan. He joined Centura Health in 2020 as group president of physician alignment, according to an Aug. 9 press release. Previously, he worked for McKinsey & Company and has two decades of healthcare expertise.

Shauna Gulley, MD, will serve as group president for the physician enterprise. She has been with Centura since 2009. She most recently served as senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Centura Health serves Colorado and Western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians, 19 hospitals and a variety of other healthcare facilities.