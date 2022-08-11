Reading Hospital names Michelle Trupp COO

West Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital named Michelle Trupp as the chief operating officer, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the health system.

Ms. Trupp's career has spanned more than 40 years at Reading Hospital and Tower Health. She began her career as an RN in the hospital's emergency department, and her notable accomplishments include advancing the emergency department's Press Ganey scores from the 12th to the 90th percentile.

Most recently, she served as the chief information officer for Tower Health.

In the COO role, Ms. Trupp will focus on several critical areas to ensure operational efficiencies and effectiveness, such as employee and patient satisfaction and ongoing enhancements to the delivery of care.