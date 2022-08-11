Stanford Medicine names Dr. Joyce Sackey inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer 

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine selected Joyce Sackey, MD, its inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer Aug. 10. Her appointment is effective Sept. 1.

Dr. Sackey spent the last 14 years at Medford, Mass.-based Tufts University, where she held a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as the associate provost and chief diversity officer for the health sciences schools.

"Two years ago, we pledged as a leadership team to confront racism in all forms and actively apply our talent and resources to drive meaningful systemic change," said David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care. "Joyce's arrival to Stanford Medicine signals a new chapter for our institution, one that will bring forth a more inclusive and equitable environment for our patients and our community."