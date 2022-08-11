Shelly Brown named director of information systems at Iredell Health

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System has named Shelly Brown, MSN, RN, as the new director of information systems.

Ms. Brown has worked at Iredell Health for 33 years. She started her career at Iredell as a certified nursing assistant in the telemetry unit, according to the Aug. 10 Iredell news release.

Ms. Brown moved from telemetry to information systems in 2012. She became the assistant director of information systems in 2019.

"As a nurse, my true passion was taking care of patients. When I moved to IS, that passion transitioned to taking care of the nurses and providers who use clinical information systems. I make sure they have the technology, tools and flexibility they need in order to have more time at the bedside with the patient," Ms. Brown said.