MemorialCare names strategy chief

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named Laurie Sicaeros as the system's chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean.

Since 2018, Ms. Sicaeros has served as COO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians. She has held a number of management positions with MemorialCare, including roles in business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment.

"Over the last 25 years, Laurie has achieved exceptional success with a 'can-do' style and extraordinary leadership in pivotal initiatives that transformed MemorialCare from a hospital system to an integrated health network," MemorialCare President and CEO Barry Arbuckle, PhD, said.

MemorialCare is a nonprofit system with four hospitals and more than 220 care locations in Southern California and 15,000 employees and affiliated physicians.