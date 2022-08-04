Hospital Sisters Health System names Kim Hodgkinson new CFO

Kim Hodgkinson, former CFO for Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, will now serve as senior vice president and CFO for Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

Ms. Hodgkinson has formerly acted as CFO for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Aurora Health Care and St. Louis-based Ascension, according to an Aug. 4 press release shared with Becker's.



Her other accolades include fellowship with the Healthcare Financial Management Association and membership with the American Academy of Healthcare Executives and the Ascension Leadership Academy. Ms. Hodgkinson was named 2019 CFO of the Year by Portland Business Journal.