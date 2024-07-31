Ascension makes 16 executive moves in 2024

St. Louis-based Ascension has made several executive changes at the system level and within its hospitals this year.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:

1. BJ Fontaine, MSN, RN, is returning to Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Fla., as chief nursing officer and COO.

2. Trey Abshier was selected as president and CEO of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

3. Christopher Gronek was named vice president of revenue cycle (mid cycle) for the system.

4. Marion Teixeira, BSN, RN, was selected as president of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson (Ind.).

5. Don Damron was selected as president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo (Ind.).

6. Saurabh Tripathi was named executive vice president and CFO of the system.

7. Dino Rhodes was named vice president and head of marketing for the system.

8. Patti Consolver was named vice president of front-end revenue cycle for the system.

9. Chad Dilley was named president of Ascension St. Vincent Carmel (Ind.).

10. Raj Mohan was named senior vice president and chief marketing and digital experience officer for the system.

11. Amber Sims was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer for the system.

12. Michelle Kohler, PhD, was promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer for the system.

13. Barbara Martin, BSN, RN, was appointed president of Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.).

14. Joshua Pozos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, Texas.

15. Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was named assistant COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

16. Thomas Cummins, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.