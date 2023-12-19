35 CFO resignations in 2023

This year has been a challenging one for hospital and health system CFOs, many of whom were tasked with finding ways to reduce costs and increase revenue to get their organizations' operating margins back to a stronger financial footing.

Since January, Becker's has reported on 35 CFOs who resigned or announced plans to step down:

1. Michael Coggin plans to retire as CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health in March. He has served as Lifepoint's CFO since 2016.

2. James Rohrbaugh is departing as CFO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Rohrbaugh served AHN for more than nine years, including almost four years as its finance chief. His departure comes one week after James Kanuch, CFO of the health system's physician group, left his position, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

3. Pat Banks stepped down as CFO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., to return to Seattle.

4. Mike Buongiorno is retiring as CFO of Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health at the end of 2023.

5. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's CFO Kim Hodgkinson abruptly left the system Sept. 7. A spokesperson did not disclose if she was dismissed or resigned, or if her departure had any correlation to the cybersecurity event the organization has been dealing with since Aug. 27.

6. Sam Muse resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

7. Dan Cancelmi will retire as CFO at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2024.

8. Michael Szubski will retire as CFO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals in January. Mr. Szubski joined UH in 2003 and became CFO in 2008, helping grow the system's revenues from $1 billion to $5.4 billion.

9. Kristine Hanscom left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

10. Terry Brown retired as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

11. Julie Covault moved from CFO to COO at Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health. Ms. Covault began her career at Wilson Health in 1994 as a financial analyst and has served as CFO of the health system since 2011.

12. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth. Mr. Richmond joined MetroHealth as vice president of revenue cycle in 2010 and became CFO in 2014.

13. Alexander Fernandez left his role as CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health to become CFO of Vitas Healthcare, a Miami-based provider of end-of-life care.

14. Mark Foote resigned as CFO of Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital after just five days on the job. "He was hired part time to mentor our current controller to take over the CFO position in a year, but after working in the role, he evaluated the role was full time," Lynn Buskill, former interim CEO, said in a statement. "In addition, he was driving 1 1/2 hours one way, and he realized it was longer than he had originally thought to drive this length daily."

15. Brian Balutanski departed his role as CFO of McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care. Mr. Balutanski served as CFO of the hospital since 2016 and was promoted to McLaren Health Care corporate controller in late 2022.

16. John Geppi retired as CFO of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health after 23 years with the system.

17. Nick Barcellona left his role as CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System to take up the same position at Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System.

18. Scott Posecai retired as CFO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health after a 36-year career with the system.

19. Michelle Hays left her role as CFO of El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

20. Holly Brown retired as CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Seminole Hospital.

21. Nelson Weichold left her role as CFO of University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for a role with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

22. David Duckworth stepped down as CFO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

23. Brian Dean left his role as CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health to take up a similar role at a Houston-based aviation company.

24. Paul Castillo stepped down as CFO of Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine after 12 years in the role.

25. Terry Brown retired as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

26. Anthony Frank left his role as interim CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health to become CFO of Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.

27. Dennis Laraway departed as CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health to become CFO of Cleveland Clinic.

28. Derek Pierce resigned as acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

29. John Mordach left his position as CFO at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C., to join Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

30. Michelle Lee stepped down as CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

31. Clifton Mills retired as CFO of Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

32. Dave Larsen left his role as interim CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

33. Tom Bieterman retired as interim CFO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

34. Jim Dietsche stepped down as CFO of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health.

35. Peg Burnette retired as CFO of Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health.