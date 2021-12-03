33 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Nov. 19:

Lisa Archer, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region.

Alan Boulos, MD, has been named interim dean of Albany (N.Y.) Medical College.

Akram Boutros, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System.

Stacie Call, MSN, was named chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain in Ohio.

Bechara Choucair, MD, will resume his role as senior vice president and chief health officer at San Francisco-based Kaiser Permanente.

Jeremy Clark was appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Yolanda Coleman, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Michelle Crawford was named CFO of Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain.

Robert Curry will retire as CEO of Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health.

Richard "Chip" Davis, PhD, was appointed CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

Daphne David was appointed CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.

Cindy Dennison was named CFO for Mercy Health-Lorain and Oberlin, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Allen.



John DePaola was named Albany Med's interim hospital general director.

Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, was appointed chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's Northern California region.

Karen Duncan, MD, was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.

A.J. Dunn was appointed chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Richard Fisher, MD, has stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.



Charles Hall will resign from his role as superintendent and CEO of Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash.

James Kravec, MD, was named chief clinical officer for Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain.

Ruth Krystopolski was named president of Ayin Health Solutions at Providence.



Kristopher Kusche was appointed vice president and CIO of Albany Med.



Luke Lawrimore was named CEO of the future Altru Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D.

John Luellen, MD, was named president of Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio).

Jessica O'Neal was appointed CEO of Medical City Las Colinas hospital in Irving, Texas.



Gil Palmer, MD, was named president of Lorain (Ohio) Hospital.

Mauricio Pinto, MD, was named CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

Scott Raynes was appointed president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Susan Stacey, BSN, RN, was named chief executive for Providence's Inland Northwest Washington area.



Beth Steele, MSN, RN, has been appointed COO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health Regional Hospital.

Daniel Tryon was appointed president of Beavercreek-based Soin Medical Center and Xenia-based Greene Memorial Hospital, both in Ohio.

Martin Tursky was named COO of Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain.



Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, was named president of St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital.

Christina Zorn was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.