Albany Med announces 3 leadership changes

Albany (N.Y.) Med has transitioned three of its senior leaders to new roles, the health system said Nov. 22.

Alan Boulos, MD, has been named interim dean of Albany Medical College, effective Jan. 1, 2022. He succeeds Vincent Verdile, MD, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Dr. Boulos specializes in cerebrovascular disorders of the brain and spine, including stroke and cerebral aneurysm.

Under his leadership, the organization's former division of neurosurgery was granted departmental status for its continued growth as well as its clinical, academic and research pursuits, the news release said.

John DePaola has been named Albany Med's interim hospital general director, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

He succeeds Ferdinand Venditti, MD, who will retire in March 2022.

As the organization's executive associate dean and chief administrative officer for system care delivery, Mr. DePaola played a critical role in managing Albany Med's logistical response, supply chain and support functions throughout the pandemic, the news release said.

Before joining Albany Medical College in 2005, he served as administrator of the department of radiology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and at UPMC.

Kristopher Kusche has been appointed vice president and CIO of Albany Med, a role he has held in an interim capacity since June.

Mr. Kusche joined the organization in 1993 as director of clinical engineering. He most recently served as chief information security officer.

"His keen insight of healthcare information technology will prove invaluable as we continue to adopt the most advanced technology, enabling us to improve our healthcare delivery across the entire Albany Med Health System," said Dennis McKenna, MD, president and CEO of Albany Med.