Medical City selects new CEO for Las Colinas hospital

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare has appointed Jessica O'Neal CEO of the organization's Las Colinas hospital in Irving, Texas.

She will assume the role Jan. 6.

Ms. O'Neal has served as the CEO of Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas since 2018. During her tenure, the facilities have achieved level 4 maternal and level 4 neonatal intensive care unit designations, the highest level of care available for women and critically ill babies, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. O'Neal also led the launch and expansion of the congenital heart and fetal surgery programs.

She previously served as COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.