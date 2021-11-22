Brookwood Baptist Health names CEO

Jeremy Clark was appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., a role he assumed Sept. 30.

He succeeded Tim Puthoff, who resigned, according to a news release.

The appointment is a homecoming for Mr. Clark, who began his career with the health system 15 years ago as an associate administrator.

"[Mr. Clark] is a proven leader with community commitment to this area, and he is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the highest quality care and service at our hospitals," said Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, the parent organization of Brookwood Baptist.

Mr. Clark returns to the health system from Hilton Head Regional Healthcare in South Carolina, where he served as market CEO for six years.

He previously served as CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett (Tenn.) and COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., the news release said.