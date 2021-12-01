Dr. Bechara Choucair returns to Kaiser after year on White House COVID-19 response team

Bechara Choucair, MD, will resume his role as senior vice president and chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente, the company said Nov. 30.

Dr. Choucair is returning to the San Francisco-based organization after spending the last year as the vaccinations coordinator on the White House COVID-19 response team.

"Kaiser Permanente takes great pride in having one of our very own leaders serve in such a significant role for our nation," said Greg Adams, Kaiser's chair and CEO.

Stephanie Ledesma and David Grossman, MD, have been serving as interim replacements for Dr. Choucair over the last year. Once he returns on Dec. 27, Ms. Ledesma will assume an expanded leadership role in Kaiser's office of community health, while Dr. Grossman will continue to lead the organization's social health portfolio, the news release said. He will also be part of the health equity team led by CMO Andrew Bindman, MD.