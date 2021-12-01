Mayo Clinic in Florida names chief administrative officer 

A.J. Dunn has been appointed chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., effective Dec. 1.

He succeeds Christina Zorn, who has been named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the health system said.

Mr. Dunn will serve as the administrative partner to the Florida organization's CEO, Kent Thielen, MD.

"A.J. is a truly tremendous, innovative leader with a strong track record of contributions to our organization," Dr. Thielen said.

Mr. Dunn joined Mayo Clinic in 2002 as an administrative fellow, a news release said. He currently serves as chair of the advanced care at home program for the health system's center for digital health. He previously served as operations administrator for medicine, hospital operations, surgery and individualized medicine.