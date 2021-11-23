HCA veteran named CEO of TriStar hospital

Daphne David was appointed CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.

"We are excited to welcome Daphne into the [Brentwood, Tenn.-based] TriStar Health network," Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division, stated Nov. 12. "Her experience as a hospital leader, partnered with her focus on measurable improvements in growth, quality, people and finances, make her an ideal fit for this role."

Ms. David previously served as president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo., part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. During her four-year tenure, she led the facility through multiple enhancements, including a $50-million infrastructure and technology project, the news release said.

Ms. David, who has been with HCA Healthcare for 22 years, previously held COO roles with the health system's Orange Park (Fla.) Medical Center and Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss.

HCA's TriStar division includes 16 hospitals in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.