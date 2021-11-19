JPS Health Network selects new CEO

Karen Duncan, MD, has been promoted to the role of president and CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

She succeeds Robert Early, who is retiring.

Dr. Duncan, who joined the health system five years ago, currently serves as COO. 

She most recently led the implementation of the JPS Future Plan, the bond-supported development of healthcare services and sites throughout Tarrant County, a Nov. 18 news release said.

The health system received an "A" rating for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group earlier this month. 

