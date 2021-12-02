Henry Ford leader named CEO of Rochester Regional Health

Richard "Chip" Davis, PhD, has been appointed CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, effective March 7.

He will succeed Eric Bieber, MD, who is retiring at the end of this year, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Davis currently serves as senior vice president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System's south market and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. His accomplishments at the health system include establishing East Lansing-based Michigan State University as a main academic partner and assisting in the implementation of Michigan's first "hospital-at-home" program.

Dr. Davis previously spent 25 years in multiple positions at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, most recently as president and CEO of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., the news release said.