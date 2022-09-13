16 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Sept. 6:

1. Warner Thomas, president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, accepted a new role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

2. Pete November was named CEO of Ochsner Health, effective Nov. 1. He currently serves as the system's vice president and CFO.

3. Carlyle Walton was named CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

4. Darian Harris was named CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif., and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

5. Holly Dean was named CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala.

6. Taylor Rose was named CEO of Dillon, Mont.-based Barrett Hospital and Healthcare.

7. Robert Riney was named CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

8. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.

9. Michael Dacey, MD, was named president and CEO of Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System.

10. Greg Caples is resigning as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., effective Oct. 14. He is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

11. Brian Kellar, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek, Ariz., and Banner Goldfield Medical Center in Apache Junction, Ariz., is expanding his leadership scope to include Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital, both in Mesa, Ariz.

12. Michael Herring will serve as CEO of Gilbert-based Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he most recently served as COO.

13. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital.

14. Roger Seaver, longtime president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., will retire in 2023.

15. Jeff Sollis was selected as the next CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

16. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky.