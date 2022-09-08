SBL Fayette County Hospital names Karen Dyer new CEO

Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital has named Karen Dyer as its new CEO.

Ms. Dyer was formerly the director of rehabilitation services for the hospital and has held a variety of leadership roles. She has been with the hospital for 20 years.

"Her departments have a long history of ranking at or above the 75th percentile in patient experience and employee engagement," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Karen has participated in multiple construction projects and worked with acquisitions to onboard new groups of employees. Karen will be an excellent leader for SBL Fayette County Hospital and will be embraced by the Vandalia community."

She will succeed current president and CEO Greg Starnes, who will retire later this year.