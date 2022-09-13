Warner Thomas to lead Sutter Health; Pete November named Ochsner Health CEO

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, has accepted a new role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, according to a Sept. 13 Ochsner Health news release shared with Becker's.

The Ochsner Health board has named Pete November, Ochsner Health's current executive vice president and CFO, as Ochsner Health's next CEO, effective Nov. 1.

"Leading Ochsner Health over the past 10 years will be one of the greatest accomplishments of my career," Mr. Thomas said in the release. "I leave Ochsner with a tremendous amount of pride and satisfaction, but also a tremendous confidence in the future of the organization and the great accomplishments that are yet to come. With Pete at the helm and the exceptional leadership team in place, Ochsner Health will continue to navigate the challenges brought on by a changing healthcare landscape."

Mr. Thomas served as Ochsner Health's president and COO for 14 years, from 1998 to 2012. He became president and CEO in 2012.

During his tenure, he is credited with playing a key role in the organization's growth and success. This includes expanding across Louisiana and the Gulf South to become a 40-hospital organization with about 36,000 employees. Ochsner Health's Ochsner Medical Center has also consistently been the top-ranked hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report.

Mr. November has served in various roles at Ochsner Health since joining the system in 2012. He initially served as senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer. He also previously served as executive vice president, digital health and chief administrative officer.

Mr. Thomas will join Sutter Health as president and CEO on Dec. 1, becoming the organization's first external CEO in more than 40 years, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the health system. He will succeed James Conforti, Sutter Health's COO who has been helming the health system since January.

Sutter Health is a 22-hospital health system with 53,000 employees.