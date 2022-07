US News' top hospitals by state for 2022-23

On July 26, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 rankings for the top hospitals in the U.S.

Below is a list of top-ranked hospitals by state.

Note: Alaska and Wyoming do not have any hospitals that met the requirements for inclusion in the regional rankings.

Alabama: University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

For a list of the top 20 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, click here.