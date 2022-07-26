US News' Best Hospitals 2022-23 Honor Roll

For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic earned the top spot in the U.S. News & World Report best hospitals rankings.

U.S. News released its rankings for 2022-23 on July 26.

For the 33rd annual ranking, U.S. News compared nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties as well as recognized hospitals by state, metropolitan and regional areas for their work in 20 more widely performed procedures and conditions. This year, there were three new cancer ratings added to the methodology: ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery.

U.S. News also included expanded health equity measures alongside the 2022-23 list, which are not used in the hospital rankings.

For the latest list, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty, and 494 hospitals were ranked among the best regional hospitals in a state or metro area, compared to 531 last year.

Here are the top 20 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, including a tie:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) (tie)

5. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles) (tie)

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

8. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

10. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

11. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

12. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

14. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

15. Houston Methodist Hospital

16. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

17. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

18. Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

20. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.